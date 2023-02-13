Clarke Road earn sole win in National League Cricket

FC Clarke Road United defeated Alescon Comets by ten wickets on Sunday for the only outright victory in round two of the TT Cricket Board Premiership I League competition.

Resuming day two on 149/5, at Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal, Clarke Road declared on 250/8 in their first innings, for a lead of 139 runs.

Despite an innings of 108 from Shatrughan Rambaran, Comets were all out for 195 in their second innings setting Clarke Road the simple task of getting 57 for victory. Clarke Road got to the target without losing a wicket.

At Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, former TT youth cricketer Crystian Thurton cracked 129 for Preysal Sports against Central Sports. Thurton slammed 129 off 186 deliveries with 11 fours and three sixes to guide Preysal to a mammoth 401 all out in their first innings, in response to Central Sports total of 189. The teams did not get the opportunity to bat a second time as the two-day match ended in a draw.

Kevlon Anderson and Aaron Bankay both struck half centuries for Preysal, scoring 65 and 59, respectively. Jabari Mills (3/50) and Mark Deyal (3/92) both snatched three wickets for Central Sports.

Queen’s Park I and Queen’s Park II ended in a draw at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

At the Daren Ganga Ground in Barrackpore, Victoria and PowerGen also drew their game.

Summarised Scores:

Alescon Comets Sports 111 (Ahkeel Mollon 3/23) and 195 (Shatrughan Rambaran 108; A Mollon 4/38) vs Clarke Road 250/8 dec (Kerwin Sirju 55, Dejourn Charles 54; A Ali 5/46) and 57/0. Clarke Road won by ten wickets

QPCC I 404/6 dec (Camillo Carimbocas 117, Jordan Warner 80, Isaiah Rajah 73, Kirstan Kallicahran 52; Chadeon Raymond 2/68) vs QPCC II 211 (Jason Batson 82, Savion Lara 52; Sion Hackett 4/48, Jon Russ Jaggesar 4/77). Match Drawn

Central Sports 189/9 (Kjorn Ottley 82, Jesse Bootan 40; Adrian Cooper 3/44, Vishan Jagassar 3/44) vs Preysal Sports 401 (Crystian Thurton 129, Kevlon Anderson 65, Aaron Bankay 59; Jabari Mills 3/50, Mark Deyal 3/92). Match Drawn

Victoria 203 (Eton Bhal 57, Aaron Nanan 55; Ansil Bhagan 5/92, Anthony Adams 3/47) vs PowerGen 130/1 (Cephas Cooper 69 not out, Daniel Williams 32 not out). Match Drawn.