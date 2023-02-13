Aimee Le Blanc earns Carifta A mark at Swimming Long Course

The National Aquatic Centre, Couva. - Jeff Mayers

AIMEE Le Blanc of Marlins earned the Carifta A standard in the girls 13-14 age group when the National Long Course Age Group Championships continued at the National Aquatic Centre on Sunday morning.

Le Blanc easily achieved the Carifta standard of 20 minutes, 50.71 seconds (20:50.71), touching the wall at 20:37.64 to win the girls 1,500-metre freestyle event. Jaliyah Celestine of Marlins was second in 22:19.37 and Irmani Smith of Atlantis was third in 22:29.91.

Nikoli Blackman of Marlins continued to shine in the meet earning the Carifta B mark of 17:32.23 in the boys 15-17 1,500m freestyle. He won the event in 17:05.64. Michael Forbes of Atlantis Aquatics was second in 21:10.01. Blackman, one of the top junior TT swimmers, won the boys 15-17 50m freestyle race in 23.43 seconds to better the Carifta B time of 24.32.

Also earning a Carifta B standard was Darren Belfon, who clocked 1:01.69 in the boys 13-14 100m butterfly, below the 1:01.71 qualification time.

Belfon continued his form by winning the boys 13-14 50m freestyle in 25.28 to achieve the Carifta B mark of 25.67.

Action also took place on Saturday night. Among those achieving Carifta B times were Liam Carrington (boys 13-14 200m freestyle, boys 13-14 100m backstroke, boys 13-14 200m individual medley), Blackman (boys 15-17 200m freestyle, boys 15-17 50m breaststroke, boys 15-17 100m backstroke), Tyla Ho A Shu (girls 15-17 50m breaststroke), Belfon (boys 13-14 100m backstroke) and Giovanni Rivas (boys 15-17 100m backstroke).