"7 delegates to vie for Miss Central Carnival Queen"

The seven finalists for the Miss Central Carnival Queen pageant were sashed ahead of this Saturday’s show.

The seven delegates took turns in selecting their title sponsor in a random draw held at the poolside lounge of the Metro Hotel in Couva.

Also in attendance at the event was reigning Central Carnival Queen Megan Merrick, who gave the 2023 delegates some words of advice and support.

The event was hosted by Couva Carnival Committee’s chairman Ramchand Rajbal Maraj.

The delegates and their sponsors are:

Ria Lewis – Miss Couva-Tabaquite-Talparo Regional Corporation (C.T.T.R.C);

Samira Harrylochan – Miss Club Cassava;

Tsian Theophille – Miss Trinsulate 2 Caribbean;

Caitlyn Merrick – Miss Darril Giles & Associates;

Zhane Spann – Miss Fusion Ménage;

Shania Davis – Miss Metro Hotel;

Aliyah Williams – Miss Victoria Laboratory

The Miss Central Carnival Queen Pageant takes place on February 18, 2023, on the main stage at the Couva Car Park, Couva, at 7 pm.