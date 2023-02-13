11 to battle for Calypso supremacy - former monarchs and a queen among finalists

National Young King 2023 Heaven "Shakey" Charles asks "What yuh need again, Trinbago," in his song. - Lincoln Holder

THREE former National Calypso monarchs were among the 11 contestants who advanced from Saturday’s Calypso Fiesta to the finals of the competition.

Former monarchs Roderick “Chuck” Gordon, Helon Francis and Karen Asche will head to the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Carnival Sunday (February 19), for Dimanche Gras, hoping to dethrone the reigning 2020 champion, Terri Lyons.

Lyons was the fifth woman to win the title since the competition started in 1939.

The finalists were announced late Saturday at the newly refurbished Skinner Park in San Fernando where a total of 40 people earlier competed in the Calypso Fiesta, the semi-final round of the competition.

The performers were backed by the Razor Sharp Band, led by saxophonist Oral Rodriguez. The show was hosted by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO).

Gordon won the title back-to-back in 2014 and 2015. He wowed the judges and audience with his song, Maths Eh Mathsing, which he dedicated to the poor people of the country.

“It feels like they beating we, one by one, two by two with a two by four. The more we add to the table, the more they keep. Ninety-nine per cent suffering, and it not adding up. The one per cent controlling 100 per cent of the lives of the poor,” Gordon sang.

Bemoaning the hardships poor people face, the two-time monarch repeated the “maths eh mathsing” as it related to salary, food prices and transportation.

The 2011 monarch, Asche, sang Oasis, a song about the devastating effects of the covid19 pandemic which caused a cultural drought that, she said, left her thirsty for a stress reliever. She likened the reintroduction of Carnival to that of finding an oasis in the desert.

She became the fourth woman in the competition’s history to achieve such a feat. Calypso Rose, the late Singing Sandra and Denyse Plummer held the title before her.

Francis, the 2018 monarch, performed Mighty with his usual soothing voice and powerful message. He charged there are a lot of mighty people from all spheres of life who are from this tiny twin island.

He said despite the struggles, people must remember diamonds are created by pressure.

Another finalist was composer and entertainer Maria Bhola-Paul who had the audience roaring with appreciation with her rendition of People Man. The member of the Divas Calypso Cabaret International Tent gave a comical take on infidelity, saying the information “already leak yet they playing hide and seek.”

She made several suggestions to the “outside woman” on how they would handle the situation together.

“Doh get no harass about how we run we home if anything is not to your liking, you free to get a man of your own. We have rules and regulations when you want people man. You got to make a contribution when you borrowing people man,” she sang, as patrons cheered on.

Kerine “Tiny” Williams-Figaro sang To You With Love which earned her a spot in the finals. She charged that many calypsonians died without receiving recognition for their contributions to the art form.

She said she is giving them flowers while they are still around (meaning alive) to show them her appreciation. She even had flowers for one of her competitors, Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool. He, however, did not make it to the finals and has held the title nine times, making history.

Another woman making it to the Big Yard is this year’s NWAC Calypso Queen, Tameika Darius. She performed Jahaji Bash, a song bashing the Opposition Leader for her controversial “slave master name” remark in response to the name-calling spat with government minister Camille Robinson-Regis.

Renowned calypsonian Carlos “Skatie” James also earned a spot in the finals with De New Normal, a song about the pandemic.

He charged that covid respects no one and urged people to be careful because the deadly disease has not gone away. James thanked God for giving people health and prosperity.

Another finalist was National Young King 2023 Heaven “Snakey” Charles, 44, who sang a patriotic song, What Yuh Need Again, Trinbago.

Also showing patriotism was Mark Eastman who performed Pride and was also selected as a finalist.

The first-time qualifier in the competition Duane Tazyah O’Connor “Ta’zyah O’Connor sang Sing Hallelujah, beating his father and fellow competitor Duane O’Connor and heading to the finals.

Ezekiel Yorke was also selected as a finalist with his performance of Being Human. He differentiated between being a human and a human being. He called for people to start being human, adding, “Climate change have we acting strange, priorities rearrange.”

The judges named Aaron Duncan as the reserve performer for the finals. Duncan, who was dressed as a blue devil, performed Mother Of All Carnivals. He already has under his belt numerous National Junior Calypso Monarch as well as Junior Chutney Soca titles.

Several crowd favourites did not make the cut. Among them were Mical “Mical Teja” Williams with his hit, Hall of Fame, and Olatunji Yearwood with Engine Room. Both songs had patrons in fete mode.

Romel “Papa Mel” Lezama was also a crowd favourite with his inspirational song, Walls of Renovation. He said life in the gutter for him was pain and pressure.

“As a youth growing up in Enterprise, it was not nice,” he said.

At 13, he said he witnessed his uncle kill his father which left him bitter. But with rehabilitation, he has become a better person. He called for an end to gangs and anything evil.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar joined him on stage near the end of his performance and they hugged and walked off together.

Lezama made history being a resident of the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre and being able to compete at Skinner Park. The nine-time YTC Calypso Monarch did not make it to the finals.

For the most part of the competition, the audience was well-behaved compared to previous years when people would shout insulting remarks and wave toilet paper to show their disapproval over a performance.

When veteran Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osouna took the stage, the crowd was less than welcoming, and people began waving toilet paper from all corners of the park. It seemed he paid little mind and continued performing his offering, Hands of Mercy

THE FINALISTS

Carlos James

Ta’zyah O’Connor

Ezekiel Yorke

Heaven Charles

Helon Francis

Karene Asche

Kerine Williams-Figaro

Maria Bhola-Paul

Mark Eastman

Roderick Gordon

Tameika Darius

Reserve Aaron Duncan