Windies spinner Motie (7/37) wrecks Zimbabwe

West Indies bowler Gudakesh Motie holds the ball after taking seven wickets on the first day of the second Test vs Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Sunday. - AP

LEFT-ARM spinner Gudakesh Motie had his most memorable day in international cricket, grabbing a seven-wicket haul for West Indies on the opening day of the second Test match against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Zimbabwe could only muster 115 as Motie, in just his third Test match, ended with remarkable figures of seven for 37 in 14.5 overs. It was Motie’s first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Fast bowlers Jason Holder (2/18) and Alzarri Joseph (1/29) grabbed the other wickets for West Indies. Batting for Zimbabwe, Brandon Mavuta scored 38 off 52 deliveries.

In response, West Indies closed on 133/4, for a first innings lead of 18 runs.

West Indies were cruising on 86/1 in the final session, before losing three late wickets.

Raymon Reifer cracked four fours and one six in his knock of 53 off 86 balls before being run out. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who scored a double century in the first Test match, contributed 36. Kyle Mayers (eight) and Roston Chase (five) were at the crease for West Indies at stumps. Mavuta had a solid day for Zimbabwe ending with 2/24 in ten overs.

The winner of the second and final Test will win the series as the first Test ended in a draw.

Summarised Scores: ZIMBABWE 115 – Innocent Kaia 38; Gudakesh Motie 7/37, Jason Holder 2/18 vs WEST INDIES 133/4 – Raymon Reifer 53, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 36; Brandon Mavuta 2/24