Carimbocas, Warner guide QPCC to 345/5 vs QPCC II on day one

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) opening batsmen Camillio Carimbocas (117) and Jordan Warner (80) put on a brazen 173-run stance to guide the Parkites to 345/5 at stumps on day one against QPCC II on Saturday.

Carimbocas achieved his second century in as many weekends as he and Warner also combined with Isaiah Rajah (73) and Kirstan Kallicharan (52) to post a strong total with five wickets in hand and one day day’s play to go.

Carimbocas hit three sixes and 11 fours while Warner smashed two sixes and 12 fours. The fallen wickets were equally shared by Chadeon Raymond (1/50), Matthew Patrick (1/52) and Philton Williams and Mikel Govia, who both snagged 1/75.

At Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, Central Sports were dismissed for 189, led by Kjorn Ottley (82) and Jesse Bootan (40). Adrian Cooper (3/44) was Preysal Sports’ best bowler. In reply, Preysal closed day one on 164/4 with Aaron Bankay (59) and Mbeki Joseph (46) top scoring so far.

At Clarke Road in Penal, the visitors Comets Sports capitulated for 111 with Ahkeel Mollon (3/23) topping the bowling for the hosts.

In reponse, Clarke Road finished day one on 149/5 courtesy Dejourn Charles (54) and Nicholas Sookdeosingh 39.

Summarised Scores

QPCC I 345/5 – Camillo Carimbocas 117, Jordan Warner 80, Isaiah Rajah 73, Kirstan Kallicahran 52 vs QPCC II

Central Sports 189/9 – Kjorn Ottley 82, Jesse Bootan 40; Adrian Cooper 3/44, Vishan Jagassar 3/44 vs Preysal Sports 164/4 (45) – Aaron Bankay 59, Mbeki Joseph 46

Comets Sports 111 – Ahkeel Mollon 3/23 vs Clarke Road 149/5 –Dejourn Charles 54, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 39

PowerGen vs Victoria United—No play