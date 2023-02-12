Calypso Fiesta returns home, 40 compete for place in the final

Patsy Calliste, the widow of Leroy "Clack Stalin" Calliste, was among the thongs of calypso fans at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park, San Fernando on Saturday. - LINCOLN HOLDER

Judging from the crowd's reaction at the Calypso Fiesta competition at the renovated Skinner Park in San Fernando on Saturday, the proverb "absence makes the heart grow fonder" was 100 per cent true.

Although showtime was set for 1 pm, spectators were still gathering at the venue, anxious to get inside to express their approval or disapproval of the performances.

It started at 1.30 pm with a heavy rain. Guest artiste Lady Adana took the stage, followed by another guest Devon Seale at 2 pm, tickling the audience with their performances.

Spectators were not disappointed as Skinner Park erupted with excitement as the world's biggest calypso picnic and extravaganza started at around 2.17 pm.

Kevin Dodds was the first contestant to hit the stage with his rendition of Right or Wrong. Dodds was also a first-time qualifier.Calypso Fiesta is the semi-final round of the National Calypso Monarch competition. The event was hosted by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO) and competitors are vying for the top cash prize of $500,000 and a car valued at $300,000. The runner up will get $500,000 while the third place prize is $350,000.

The last competition was held in 2020 with Terri Lyons being crowned Calypso Monarch.

Myron "Calypso Nite" Bruce, formerly the Incredible Myron B, graced the stage dressed as a sailor and was accompanied by several other Carnival characters and characters representing different groups of people that make up the country. He sang the nation-building song The Great Celebration.

Dressed in a gold-coloured outfit, Karene Asche sang Oasis in position three, showing her vocal prowess and taking charge of the stage. She was one of several people who sang about the effects of the covid19 pandemic.

Having faced a "cultural drought" for the past two years, she likened an oasis in the desert to the reintroduction of Carnival.

She won the calypso monarch title in 2011, becoming the fourth woman in the competition's history behind Calypso Rose, the late Singing Sandra as well as Denyse Plummer to achieve such a feat.

Also singing about the pandemic were veteran calypsonian Carlos "Skatie" James with his rendition De New Normal and Garth St Clair with Days Of Our Lives.

James sang about the deadly effects of the pandemic, saying it is at peoples' door, attacking the rich and poor. He thanked God for life and for keeping everyone safe.

St Clair had the spectators swaying and cheering on as he sang about safe zones and tombstones being part of "the days of our lives," adding that covid "changed up" everything.

The spectators were dominated by "posses" with many people shouting comments. Some were Los Tocadores posse, the St Margarets posse, Sweet Waist posse, and I AM Back.

This year's NWAC Calypso Queen, and the fourth contestant, Tameika Darius, sang Jahaji Bash, her take on the controversial "slave master name" remark by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

A crowd favourite was Maria Bhola-Paul, of the Divas Calypso Cabaret International Tent, who performed People Man, a comical piece about infidelity.

Even the reigning (2020) Calypso Monarch jumped and danced in support of her performance.

Another crowd favourite was first-time qualifier, Nicholas Lucas, of Basse Terre Village in Moruga. Lucas is the calypso monarch of Moruga. He performed Since Dr Williams, paying tributes to this country's first prime minister Dr Eric Eustace Williams.

Like Bhola-Paul, Lucas was greeted with a placard that read, Big Yard song. Compared to previous years, there were few people with placards.

Up to 5.15 pm, when the first half of the competition was still ongoing, no toilet paper was waved at any contestant, a gesture symbolising spectators' displeasure over a performance.

Ezekiel York sang the nation-building song, Being Human, distinguishing between being a human and a human being. His message was, "We need to stop being human beings and start being human. There is hope for humanity if we use our hearts and not our eyes to see."

Arnold "Jaw D" Jordan performed his offering Legends And Soon To Be, while entertainer Addelon "Banjela" Braveboy performed No Pressure. Braveboy won the Young Kings Calypso Monarch in 2020.

This year's theme is Calypso Revolution.

The contestants are vying for a spot in the National Calypso Monarch final set for Carnival Sunday (February 19) at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The last Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park was in 2019, and it was later closed for renovations. The next year, the event took place at Guaracara Park in Point-a-Pierre. Because of the pandemic, there were no shows in 2020 and 2021.