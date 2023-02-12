Another Bravo century but another draw for Red Force

TT Red Force captain Darren Bravo. - (Newsday File)

Despite an unbeaten century (100 not out) from Red Force skipper Darren Bravo, Trinidad and Tobago had to settle for another drawn result in the 2023 West Indies Championship, this time against Leeward Islands Volcanoes in round two, at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Saturday.

Bravo’s two tons – one in each innings – were brilliantly executed but, in the end, amounted to just a share of the spoils for both teams.

The Volcanoes resumed their first innings knock on day four on 243/7, trailing the Red Force’s first total 418/9 dec, by 175 runs, with Rahkeem Cornwall (33 not out) and Hayden Walsh (18 not out) leading the chase.

The pair added 40 runs to the total – an 83-run partnership between the two – to take Leewards to 283 before Cornwall was trapped leg before by off-spinner Bryan Charles.

Walsh went on to make 31 and Colin Archibald, ten, as Volcanoes were dismissed for 302, trailing by 116 runs.

TT returned in the second innings and declared once more on 185/5 from 43.4 overs, courtesy Bravo’s ton, and presented Leewards with a combined target of 302 for victory.

Red Force lost opener Keagan Simmons just nine balls into the innings, bowled by Sheeno Berridge, but Bravo and Solozano buckled down to carry them to 86.

When ‘Solo’ departed for 26, caught behind by Jahmar Hamilton from another Berridge delivery, Bravo continued to champion the cause.

Off-spinner Kofi James snapped up the next three wickets – Jason Mohammed (12), Tion Webster (three) and Terrance Hinds (16) – while Amir Jangoo finished unbeaten on 10, alongside century-maker Bravo (153 balls, ten fours); his 14th first class century.

Bowling for Leewards, James bagged 3/39 and Berridge 2/32.

In reply on the final day in Antigua, Volcanoes closed on 72/1, with Kieran Powell (21) the only fallen wicket, and Montcin Hodge (31 not out) and Kacey Carty (11 not out) in the middle.

The match finished drawn.

The result saw both teams record their second consecutive draw each after their opening two games.

In the only other match on Saturday, Windwards also drew their second match, this time against Guyana at St George’s, Grenada.

On Friday, defending champions clinched their first win with a six-wicket triumph over Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge grounds in Antigua.

Round three resumes March 15 and runs until April 1 for the final three rounds, after which the champions will be crowned and presented with the Headley Weekes trophy.

These remaining matches will be played in Trinidad at the Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba, Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain and the Diego Martin Sports Complex, Diego Martin.

SCOREBOARD

RED FORCE 1st Innings 418-9 decl.

HURRICANES 1st Innings

(overnight 243 for seven)

M Hodge lbw b Charles*23

K Powell b Charles*1

K Carty c & b Pierre*95

K James c Charles b Hinds*23

*+J Hamilton c Charles b Pierre*15

T Warde c Webster b Cariah*21

R Cornwall lbw b Charles*67

J Louis c & b Cariah*6

H Walsh Jr c Cariah b Charles*31

K Archibald c Imran Khan b Pierre*10

S Berridge not out*0

Extras (b3, lb4, w3)*10

TOTAL (all out, 100.1 overs)*302

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-52, 1-113, 4-148, 5-175, 6-193, 7-200, 8-283, 9-294, 10-302.

Bowling: Charles 29.1-7-84-4, Hinds 15-3-52-1, Pierre 30-7-63-3, Imran Khan 12-3-47-0, Mohammed 1-0-7-0, Webster 6-0-18-0, Cariah 7-0-24-2

RED FORCE 2nd Innings

K Simmons b Berridge*1

*D Bravo not out*100

J Solozano c wkp Hamilton b Berridge*26

J Mohammed c wkp Hamilton b James*12

T Webster c Louis b James*3

T Hinds c (sub) Mikyle Louis b James*16

+A Jangoo not out*10

Extras (b8, lb3, w1, nb3)*15

TOTAL (5 wkts decl., 43.4 overs)*183

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-86, 3-114, 4-118, 5-146

Bowling: Louis 6-0-24-0, Berridge 6-0-32-2, Archibald 4-0-20-0, Cornwall 14-1-38-0, James 9.4-0-39-3, Walsh 4-0-19-0.

HURRICANES 2nd Innings (Target: 300 runs)

M Hodge not out*34

K Powell c Charles b Webster*21

K Carty not out*11

Extras (b4, lb3)*7

TOTAL (1 wkt, 23 overs)*72

Fall of wicket: 1-52

Bowling: Charles 3-1-10-0, Hinds 2.3-0-14-0, Webster 4.3-0-11-1, Cariah 5-1-18-0, Pierre 4-1-8-0, Imran Khan 4-1-8-0.

Result: Match drawn.

Umpires: P Gustard, C Taylor.