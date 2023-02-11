Yes, size does matter

THE EDITOR: What are the benefits of choosing a school that offers a small class size? Here is how I see it:

Individual attention from instructors.

Closer connection with classmates.

More conductive to discussion and hands-on learning.

More timely and useful feedback.

Academic performance benefits.

Can be adapted to specially meet the needs of the class.

More time for public speaking improvement.

Heightened interaction levels between students and instructors in more intimate settings.

Increased communication provides opportunities for opinions to be voiced, generating thought-provoking conversations and open-mindedness.

A small class is a smart choice for your education and future. I suggest a class size of no more than 16 students.

Size does matter.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town