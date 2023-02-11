West Indies women lose T20 World Cup opener to England by seven wickets

Hayley Matthews of West Indies plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group B match between West Indies and England at Boland Park on Saturday in Paarl, South Africa. - via ICC

West Indies women lost their opening ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against England by seven wickets at Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa on Saturday.

Batting first, West Indies totalled 135/7 with opening batter and skipper Hayley Matthews top scoring with 42 from 32 balls. Shemaine Campbell scored 34 while Chinelle Henry (14) and Afy Fletcher (10) were the only other two batters to get to double figures.

The English bowling proved superior with Sophie Ecclestone (3/23), Sarah Glenn (1/20) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (1/23) among the wickets.

Set at 136 for victory, England showed clear intent and raced to 138/3 in 14.3 overs to seal a confidence-boosting, opening World Cup win.

Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 40 (one six, six fours) from 30 balls while opener Sophia Dunkley (34) and Heather Knight, who blasted 32 from 22, also championed to chase.

Henry (2/30) was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with Fletcher (1/22) bagging the next.

The maroon women meet India next, on Wednesday, at Newlands in Cape Town from 9am (TT time).

In Friday’s first T20 World Cup match, Sri Lanka beat hosts South Africa by three runs.