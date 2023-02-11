Triple gold for Nikoli Blackman at Long Course Champs

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Nikoli Blackman achieved the Carifta A standard for the boys’ 15-17 100m freestyle in one of his three golden swims during the National Age Group Long Course Championships at Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on Friday night.

The Marlins swimmer touched the wall in 51.26 seconds to win the event as he dipped below the 52.06s Carifta standard. Club-mate Zachary Anthony took silver in 54.28s while RTST’s Giovanni Rivas bagged bronze in 55.32s.

This was Blackman’s second Carifta A standard achieved in this age group at the meet as he met the 8:53.83 requirement for the 800m freestyle with a first-place finish (8:44.97) in the preliminary round on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old also copped gold in the 50m backstroke in 27.86s as he dipped below the Carifta B standard of 28.27s. Blackman beat to the line Rivas (29.28s) and Josiah Changar (29.34s), who were silver and bronze receivers respectively.

He rounded off a successful night with another gold in the 100m breaststroke. Blackman clocked 1:11.26 in a Marlins sweep as Khadeem Brathwaite (1:13.19) and Akash Singh (1:13.47) rounded off the top three, in that order.

Bagging double gold on the night were Ludmilla Guenther (Flying Fish), Liam Carrington (Marlins), Zion Applewhite (Tidal Wave), Harmoni Nelson and Micah Alexander (both of EASC).

Carrington earned two golds, both bettering the Carifta B standard, in the boys’ 13-14 100m in 55.34s and the 50m back in 28.40s.

In the girls’ 13-14 100m free, Guenther won in 1:03.92 followed by RWB’s Anya Davis (1:06.89) and RTST’s Khayla Gouveia (1:07.47) respectively. She later swam to gold in the 100m breaststroke in 1:26.27, as Davis (1:27.24) and Flying Fish’s Sapphire Wong Chong-Achee (1:27.72) completed the top three.

In the girls’ 11-12 100m free, Harmoni topped the field in 1:07.06 while Blue Dolphins’ Asia-Marie Pouchet (1:07.85) was second and Marlin’s Zara Persico (1:08.11) was third. Later on, she won the 50m back in 36.17s, beating to the wall Marlins’ Taylor Marchan (37.61s) and Pouchet (37.65s) respectively.

Applewhite won the boys’ 11-12 100m free in 1:07.17 and the 50m backstroke in 35.73s while Alexander was first to the line in the boys’ nine to ten 50m back in 40.23s and in the 50m butterfly in 38.93s.