The passing of two giants

Dr Gordon Rohlehr -

THE EDITOR: For two consecutive weeks I have been saddened to learn of the deaths of two prominent men in our country, both of whom I had the pleasure of interacting with over many years. They seem totally different in many ways but both managed to touch aspects of my life.

The first was Prof Gordon Rohlehr. His infectious smile, evidencing his warm heart, will remain with me forever. Whenever we met, whether at a pleasant social function or at a funeral, he would always find time for a chat.

I had absolutely devoured his book on calypso, which made me understand its history and the role of calypsonians in the society. He made my work so much easier, when I had to prepare the feature address at the 13th anniversary celebrations of Women Working for Social Progress at All Saints Hall in 1998.

That was the year of Iwer George’s Bottom in the Road, a calypso that had annoyed both my African and Indian sisters. My topic was "Women in calypso. Down that road again?" It dealt with how calypsonians had portrayed women over the years.

I met Sidney Knox in December 1979, when I attended my first annual general meeting at Hilton Hotel as a minority shareholder of Neal and Massy. I was a law student, practising my knowledge of company law, when I intervened during the meeting to criticise some company policy.

After the meeting, both Knox and Caesar Montes de Oca, the latter long deceased, offered me a job with the company. As a past student of Carl Parris’s politics class, I well understood co-option and politely declined their offer. This offer was repeated over the years. I was at pains to explain that my heart was in family law, not corporate law.

Knox and I had had a long-running argument about the failure of Neal and Massy, as it then was, to appoint a woman to its board of directors. He would say to me that they did not want tokenism but would appoint a woman when they found one qualified for the position.

When it finally happened, he looked to me to praise the company. I refrained from speaking on the issue at the meeting. He approached me afterwards and said he was disappointed as he had expected a favourable comment from me. It was too little too late.

He was responsive to criticisms of other company policies. I was grateful when he listened to our cries to have the female cashiers sit, rather than stand for hours, when cashing.

When he learnt that I had accepted the position of director, Legal Aid Clinic, at Hugh Wooding Law School, he told me that he had never thought I would leave the firm of my family member, Oswald Wilson, who was my dad’s first cousin and my godfather, to work outside.

I explained that the law school was a challenge that excited me and I felt I could make a difference there. Knox then asked me if there was any way he could help and I requested some resources for the clinic, which he instructed Mr Henderson to supply.

I have always remembered Knox’s kindness to me and the interest he took in my career. Whenever I read negative comments in the press about the one-percenters, I always thought he did not seem to fit the profile, save that he was a wealthy man.

The last time we spoke was about two years ago, during the height of covid19. I wondered how he was faring. He had just awakened from his regular 3 pm nap. He shared with me the joy he took in his grandchildren. I promised to keep in touch, but, sadly, did not.

I am grateful for the privilege of having known these two remarkable men, Gordon Rohlehr and Sidney Knox. They have both served well and I pray that they rest in peace.

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

senator, via e-mail