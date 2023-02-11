Sinanan: Galleons Passage drydocking won't affect seabridge

Galleons Passage in dock at Port of Spain. -

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the National Infrastructure Development Company continues to search for drydocking options to ensure the Galleons Passage, currently undergoing its reclassification surveys, can be detailed and put back in service. He said this will cause no problems with the seabridge.

He was responding to a question from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh in Parliament on Friday.

“The Galleons Passage is currently going through its reclassification surveys, which will indicate the drydocking that is required. Once that has been established, we will be able to give a date when it will be back in service. However there is no disruption to the seabridge, which is being serviced by the APT James and the Buccoo Reef, which they were bought for.

“Nidco has responsibility for the drydocking process and I am informed that they are looking at all options to ensure that all the vessels require drydocking at a particular time takes place."