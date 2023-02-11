Public Administration Ministry still reviewing dress-code policy

A sign advises the public of the dress code to enter the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. - ROGER JACOB

The Public Administration Ministry is still reviewing the policy on dress codes for public offices, one year after the Tobago House of Assembly did away with theirs.

In January, last year, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine removed dress-code policies at THA buildings after labelling the policy as a vestige of colonialism.

Afterward, Minister of Public Administration Allyson West said while public-service reform is ongoing, a dress-code policy was not high on the Government’s agenda and any changing of it will require Cabinet approval.

Asked for an update, on Friday, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said West was still reviewing the policies.

Currently, member of the public are prohibited from entering public buildings wearing slippers, sleeveless tops, short dresses, distressed jeans (jeans with cuts and holes in them) and short pants.

Gopee-Scoon was at a media conference at the Attorney General’s office, Port of Spain, addressing the lifting of the ban on the scrap-iron trade. Attorney General Reginald Armour was also at the media conference.

When asked how soon the review by West is expected to be completed, Armour said the question was sprung on him by surprise and he could not answer immediately.

“I like to deal with facts about which I’m confident, I don’t speculate. So I would rather not answer a question which will lend to speculation. Certainly, I’m on notice now that it is a matter that you’re concerned about and I will make all relevant inquiries, so the next time you spring it on me I will be able to answer.”

In October, last year, Allison Skinner-Bacchus adorned herself with a pink curtain after she was denied entry to the Treasury Building because she was wearing a thin-strapped dress. She was allowed entry. After a picture of her draped in her see-through curtain went viral, West in an interview, said her ministry was currently looking at it “with a view to making a recommendation.”

“It is part of our overall programme to improve the service provided by the public service to the public,” she said then.