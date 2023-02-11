Planning Minister: Land-use policy in effect

Minister of Planning and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles addresses the launch of MARIN Tobago pilot project at Pigeon Point Heritage Park on April 24, 2022. - Photo by David Reid

PLANNING and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles says the government’s National Spatial Development Strategy, (NSDS) 2013-2033, is in effect.

In a recent television interview, former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles said he was not aware that such a plan exists and noted that no consultations were held in Tobago.

But in a statement on Thursday, Beckles noted the ministry, through the Town and Country Planning Division, is actively implementing measures to achieve the goals outlined in the strategy.

She said the strategy provides the framework for decisions about the ways in which the national space, which includes the land, water and air, for which the people and government are responsible, will be used and developed to realise a vision of desired progress that could be achieved by 2033.

Beckles also noted that in May 2013, three national consultations were conducted – two in Trinidad and one in Tobago.

She said a private sector consultation was also held in conjunction with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce on July 10, 2013.

In December 2013, Beckles added, the ministry also met key ministries and state agencies responsible for managing large swathes of land to review the contents of the draft NSDS and build consensus to minimise land use conflicts in the country.

“The NSDS moves away from the traditional emphasis on land-use planning as the regulation and control of land, to apply a concept of spatial planning that takes a wider, more inclusive approach,” she said.

“This addresses economic, social and environmental matters in an integrated way, aiming to balance and mediate between competing demands, seeking to achieve optimum use of the national space as a crucial resource.”

Beckles said the NSDS considers all matters that influence and are influenced by the ways in which space is used. This includes, transport and movement; health and health-care; education; employment; and crime deterrence.

“By considering the inter-relationships between such a wide range of factors, spatial planning can provide a key delivery mechanism for achieving sustainable development in TT, which is strongly connected to TT’s National Development Strategy 2016-2030, or Vision 2030.”

Consequently, she said the NSDS gives a direction toward holistically resolving national issues such as, hillside development, housing provision, land use conflicts, climate change mitigation and disaster vulnerability in an integrated way.

Beckles said the TCPD has been diligently applying principles of the NSDS to monitor and regulate building practices through constant review and updating of land use policies, site development standards and Spatial Planning Guidelines (SPGs).

The TCPD has already completed the process of updating the hierarchy of site development standards such as building heights, building coverage, Floor Area Ratio (FAR), site coverage and others in 11 Port of Spain communities.

She said as of February 1, the Tobago Regional Office of the TCPD has eliminated paper applications and, like other regional offices, is now accepting planning permission applications online via DevelopTT, the online construction permitting system. The TCPD is currently preparing specific guidelines related to the undertaking of development in flood-prone areas and on hillsides, and the provision of advice regarding adaptation and mitigation measures related to the impacts of climate change.

“Understanding the importance of land use planning to the national community, all of the TCPD’s actions have involved various levels of national consultation as well collaboration with other agencies and organisations in the development approval process.”

These include the Ministry of Works and Transport’s drainage division, Environmental Management Authority, Institute of Marine Affairs, Water and Sewerage Authority, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and the University of the West Indies.

“In this case, the National Spatial Development Strategy is no exception and from 2013 there has been continuous discourse and review.”

Additionally, the board of directors of the National Planning Authority (NPA) was appointed to oversee transition of the TCPD to the National Planning Authority in March, 2022.

The authority seeks to dovetail both the policies of government and the regional/local area planning policies, providing an overarching framework for achieving sustainable growth and development across the country into the future.