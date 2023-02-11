Photos of the Day: Kings, Queens in battle

Freedom dancer: Shynel Brizan portrays Aimee, A Dancer of Freedom’s Cousinship and Epitaphs at the Senior Queen of Carnival preliminaries, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday night. - Andrea De Silva

The battle for the King and Queen and Carnival crowns began on Thursday night, with the preliminaries of the National Carnival Commission's competition for 2023 at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Here's a glimpse of some the portrayals.