Opposition MPs told to withdraw 'Minister lying' claims

Saddam Hosein -

Two Opposition MPs had to retract statements accusing National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds of lying in Parliament on Friday. The statements were part of a heated exchange following a declaration by Hinds that Government had not engaged in discussions with gang leaders.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles asked whether the Government has held meetings with reputed gang leaders to broker a pact by offering lucrative contracts.

Hinds responded by saying, “The Ministry of National Security and the law enforcement agencies under its purview have not engaged in any discussions or negotiations of any kind, whatsoever, with any gang leaders or suspected or known gang leaders in any attempt to broker any pact, whatsoever, through the use of contracts of any kind. This is not the policy of the government of TT and it has not happened.”

He said the Government was aware of the current crime situation, and in particular the issue of serious violent crimes currently affecting the population, mainly driven by gang activity.

“In this regard, the ministry, through its law enforcement agencies, has chosen as the best approach to enforce the relevant laws to control their activities and as well to implement several other strategies to mitigate and deter gang activity. For example, the police service has recently implemented the gang reduction and community empowerment project (GRACE) with the objective of strengthening the society’s ability to resist gang proliferation and enhance lifestyle choices away from criminal activity.”

Charles asked, based on Hinds’ answer, whether he was denying, or is he aware of newspaper reports which talk about a 2006 meeting at Crown Plaza between Patrick Manning, then prime minister, “with reputed gang leaders to make peace between them.””

Hinds responded by saying he knew for a fact that “a commissioner of police came to a joint select committee (JSC) which I chaired to tell us that a member of the Opposition sitting in this House today was followed by undercover police because intelligence revealed that he was about to have a very surreptitious and, who knows for what purpose, meeting with gang leaders in this city having paid their bill...”

It was at this point that he was interrupted by uproar from the Opposition benches, with San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein saying, “I was a member of a JSC and the minister is lying, the minister is lying, I was a member of that JSC.”

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh was also heard saying, “what, the member, the minister lying.”

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George called on both members to retract their words.

“Member for Couva South, certain words are not allowed in here. I am not certain what the member for Barataria/San Juan said because of the amount of noise that was taking place otherwise in this chamber. Member, I hope you did not use that word also. I’ll ask both of you to stand up and retract that word.”

Hosein retracted his word, but added that “the minister has told untruths in this House.”

Indarsingh said he retracted but made the statement as “I heard the member making accusations of my colleague. He said a sitting member of the Opposition.”

Annisette-George said she had not heard any names called but she had clearly heard what was said by the two members.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said Hinds had imputed improper motives to the members of the Opposition and asked that he apologise, retract, and withdraw the statement.

The Speaker overruled the motion as she said Hinds had stated the comment was made at a JSC, which was in public.