Off-duty soldier kills two men in Tabaquite

File photo -

A solider shot dead two men who threatened him with a firearm outside a bar in Tabaquite early Saturday.

The two men have been identified as Roderick Titus Jr and Justin Guerra.

According to a preliminary police report, around 4 am, the solider was liming at Ecstasy Bar, Tabaquite when one of the men pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

Police said the soldier was able to disarm the man and subdue him while the police was summoned.

While awaiting for the police, the suspect was aided by another man and they both walked off to a nearby basketball court.

The soldier followed the men and one of the men demanded the soldier return the gun.

During a struggle, the soldier used his service pistol and fired several shots at the two men. One fell to the ground, police said.

The other man reportedly picked up the firearm which fell during the struggle and pointed at the soldier. Police said the soldier shot the second suspect and recovered the weapon.

Both men were taken to the Couva Health facility where, around 6 am, were both pronounced dead on arrival by Dr Sita Ramsingh.