New CoP to port police recruits: 'You are gatekeepers against illegal firearms'

Port of Spain port police recruits salute during their passing-out parade at Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain on Friday. - AYANNA KINSALE

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher told 59 new port police recruits they are now an "important link in the chain of law enforcement" because that their role is as equally important as the special operations of the police.

At the passing our ceremony on Friday afternoon, at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain, Harewood-Christopher said, "You now occupies a position of trust and the country is entitled to expect that in the performance of your duties, you will be true and committed to your duty and maintain the highest ethical standards –that you will not compromise your integrity and will always have the courage to do the right thing simply because it's the right thing."

"TTPS is your partner in service and we look forward to working with you. TT, at this time, is challenged with a serious crime situation. This is evident by the current homicide rate and incidents of other serious crimes. What is well known is in fact that the preferred weapon of choice in over 80 per cent of the murders committed is the illegal fire. We also know that TT does not manufacture firearms in this country. So it stands to reason that they are brought into the country."

She added: "The port, by definition is the place where people and goods enter the country. It stands to reason therefore that the port and by extension port security officer will have a very critical role to play in ensuring the security of its operations and in addressing the entry of illegal items into the country."

She encouraged the officers to remain resilient in service. "You will soon as everyone will understand that law enforcement can be a very difficult and demanding job. It will require the best of you."

This was her first public appearance after earlier receiving her letter of appointment from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

She said she felt “blessed and great” after she was officially appointed on Friday.

The comment was made just after she left the Pasea Street, Tunapuna office of the the PSC on Friday, a week after Parliament unanimously voted to elect her as CoP on February 3.

She cancelled her first two public engagements –a joint select committee (JSC) hearing on Wednesday and an anti-crime event at the Rose Hill Primary School the following day – owing to matters of urgent national security and to attend Carnival-related planning meetings.

The top cop is expected to address the country on Thursday, when the police service hosts its pre-Carnival media briefing. She is also expected to appear before the JSC on February 27.

Harewood-Christopher emerged as the top candidate of a list of 14 shortlisted during the recruitment process. The post of police commissioner is a three-year contractual post, although a media release by the PSC announcing her official appointment did not specify the length of Harewood-Christopher’s tenure.

Harewood-Christopher is due to retire in May, as mandated by law, when she reaches the age of 60. During the Parliament debate on her appointment, the Prime Minister said when the issue of her retirement arises, Cabinet will deal with it.

Dr Rowley said: “There will be a vacancy, and once a vacancy exists in that post, the procedure for filling it exists.”

Cabinet can extend her tenure for three one-year periods, according to the Police Service Act.