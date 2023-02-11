National League cricket teams hunt wins this weekend

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

All eight competing teams will be searching for their first outright victory this weekend when round two of the National League bowls off at different locations on Saturday.

After last weekend’s opening-round matches, no premiership team was able to secure a clear win over three days. To achieve the feat in round two may be a bit tougher since these matches will be played over two days, as compared to last week’s three-day affairs.

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC), Central Sports, Comets and PowerGen captured first-innings points but could not go all the way.

On Saturday, defending champions PowerGen resume their title defence against Victoria at Barrackpore Grounds while Preysal Sports play host to Central Sports at Inshan Ali Park.

QPCC do battle against the club’s second-ranked team at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, and Clarke Road United welcome Comets.

Four centuries were also scored on the opening weekend as Preysal Sports’ Kevlon Anderson (129 not out), Clarke Road’s Nicholas Sookdeosingh (101 not out) and QPCC’s Camillo Carimbocas (124) and Kirstan Kallicharan (100 not out) all smashed impressive tons.

Additionally, the league continues with Premiership II North and South matches on Saturday.

Round Two Matches

Premier I

Preysal vs Central Sports – Inshan Ali Park, Preysal

QPCC II vs QPCC I – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

Clarke Road United vs Comets – Clarke Road, Penal

Victoria vs PowerGen – Barrackpore

Premier II North

Cane Farm vs Munroe Road – Crown Street, Tacarigua

Merryboys vs EYM – Diego Martin

Defence Force vs Aranguez – Mucurapo West Secondary

Prisons vs QPCC III – Arouca

Premier II South

St Julien vs Barrackpore – St Julien, Princes Town

Cosmos vs Yorkshire – Williamsville

Under-19 vs Marchin Patriots – Nationa Cricket Centre, Couva

Endeavour vs Caldrac – Endeavour, Chaguanas