Lunchtime Jam on the Promenade

GI Beharry during the pre-recording of his performance at Chutney Soca Monarch finals held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts. - Lincoln Holder

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Ltd (MusicTT) through its Live Music District (LMD) will hold a Lunchtime Jam on the Brian Lara Promenade (stage area), Port of Spain, on February 15, from 12-1 pm.

Lunchtime Jam will feature live performances by GI, Viking Ding Dong, Olatunji, Lil Bitts, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Steelband, Spotlight alumni Emmanuel Joseph and Aisha Noel. There will be giveaways and the event is free to the public, said a media release.

General manager of MusicTT Melissa Jimenez said in the release, “We invite you all to come spend your lunch hour with us as we provide live performances by these talented entertainers. A special thank you to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Port of Spain City Corporation, the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Trade and Industry for their support in hosting this event.

"The LMD between October (and) January has hit an all-time high, benefiting over 545 artistes and 24 promoters, across 22 venues with a 93 per cent satisfaction rating.”

The last LMD signature event was Christmas in NAPA, held in December. Tourists disembarking from cruise ships since the season started in November 2022 have been greeted with live performances by various steelbands and singers, the release said.

This partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts will continue to the end of the cruise ship season in April.

For more info on the Live Music District: www.musictt.co.tt/lmd or follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook.