Licensing, do better for workers and public

THE EDITOR: I renewed my driver's licence on February 8. I am over 60 years old so there was no need for an appointment.

I arrived around 11 am and was greeted by a pleasant gentleman at the door who guided me to where I needed to line up. I still had the form to fill out so I first went and filled it out. Then I went to the line as directed.

There is space for two lines which is unfortunate as there should be a crowd control system allowing for first-come, first-served.

The woman at the counter efficiently handled my application and I was directed to go to the right of the building to "door two." Along the side of the building which is next to the car park I had to ask someone where door two was and again I received a courteous response.

Behind door two I had to wait a while as my documents had to follow me via an internal courier. A waste of manpower in my humble opinion. I suggest giving the customer their documents in a reusable envelope to give to that department. In about five minutes my picture was taken and I was out the door.

I must say I am truly amazed at the lack of proper building functionality at the Wrightson Road Licensing Office. I was issued my licence (then permit) in 1983, 40 years ago, and the building set-up is practically the same.

What happens to all the money collected from this source? Is it not enough to provide workers there and the public with a proper environment? Maybe if this were done we might have fewer complaints about the Licensing Office.

SUZANNE WARREN

St James