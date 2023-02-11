N Touch
Letters to the Editor

Licensing, do better for workers and public

THE EDITOR: I renewed my driver's licence on February 8. I am over 60 years old so there was no need for an appointment.

I arrived around 11 am and was greeted by a pleasant gentleman at the door who guided me to where I needed to line up. I still had the form to fill out so I first went and filled it out. Then I went to the line as directed.

There is space for two lines which is unfortunate as there should be a crowd control system allowing for first-come, first-served.

The woman at the counter efficiently handled my application and I was directed to go to the right of the building to "door two." Along the side of the building which is next to the car park I had to ask someone where door two was and again I received a courteous response.

Behind door two I had to wait a while as my documents had to follow me via an internal courier. A waste of manpower in my humble opinion. I suggest giving the customer their documents in a reusable envelope to give to that department. In about five minutes my picture was taken and I was out the door.

I must say I am truly amazed at the lack of proper building functionality at the Wrightson Road Licensing Office. I was issued my licence (then permit) in 1983, 40 years ago, and the building set-up is practically the same.

What happens to all the money collected from this source? Is it not enough to provide workers there and the public with a proper environment? Maybe if this were done we might have fewer complaints about the Licensing Office.

SUZANNE WARREN

St James

Comments

"Licensing, do better for workers and public"

More in this section