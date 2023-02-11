Inferior service at Companies Registry

THE EDITOR: Can someone in authority responsible for the Companies Registry ensure that competent, forward-thinking people with reasonable communication skills are hired to run the affairs of the department?

The online system crashed at the Companies Registry on December 16, 2022, and after vacillation members of the public were advised that company files can be accessed manually by sending an e-mail prior to physically visiting the department.

Two weeks ago I complied with the instructions and arrived at the department for the files which I needed. I was told by a female attendant in a very obstreperous manner that a request must be made 24 hours in advance.

The department, having received my request, never communicated this to me. It seems as though users are expected to be seers.

While this untenable situation persists, the ministry has invited stakeholders to enrol for its new companies portal to be launched under the acronym CROS.

I registered for CROS after having complied with their requirements. I was advised that an acknowledgment would follow and then at the launch of CROS instructions to set up the account would be received via e-mail.

I never received an acknowledgement nor instructions when CROS was launched.

I visited the department and was advised that an account was successfully created and the launch instructions to set up the account would shortly follow.

After several days of waiting I visited the department again and was assured I would receive the launch information.

Again there was no response. Following which I e-mailed the CROS help desk and called the number provided. No one replied to my e-mail nor answered the phone.

I made an inquiry on the Facebook page of the Registrar General’s Department. Much to my dismay I received a generic message that my application was in queue to be processed and my complaint was deleted. I responded asking why was my complaint removed and in response I was blocked by the department.

In 2023 is this how you run a department which serves the legal and conveyancing fraternity?

Blocking me and avoiding the issue does not erase the problem. It highlights the incompetence of the Registrar General’s staff who display lack of basic manners and poor customer service skills.

The callous conduct of people in this department should be addressed as a matter of urgency.

It is unacceptable for members of the public who are compelled to pay to access these services to have to face discourteous treatment and inferior customer service.

It is totally counterproductive and goes against all the imperatives for national development and progress.

ALLAN YORKE

Port of Spain