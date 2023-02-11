Carty, Cornwall hold up Red Force

Leewards batsman Rahkeem Cornwall. FILE PHOTO -

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force could be in line for another drawn result in their second West Indies Championship match against Leeward Islands Volcanoes at North Sound in Antigua, as both teams enter the fourth and final day’s play with the second innings yet to begin.

At stumps on day three, the Leewards finished on 243/7 after 87 overs, in response to the Red Force’s first innings total of 418/9 declared.

Red Force resumed the day’s play on 369/8, with Imran Khan (67 not out) and Khary Pierre (nine not out) in the middle. But when Khan perished on a brazen 92, a decision was made to declare on 418 with Pierre unbeaten on 33.

Khan’s stellar innings came from 139 balls and comprised 11 fours. He was one of four major contributors, alongside Terrance Hinds (51), Yannic Cariah (52), and lone centurion Darren Bravo (100).

Topping the bowling for Leewards were fast bowlers Jeremiah Louis (3/78), Colin Archibald (3/111) and Sheeno Berridge (2/72).

In their turn at the crease, Volcanoes lost opener Kieran Powell (one) with five runs on the board, but Kacey Carty’s introduction hauled them to 52, before opening batsman Montcin Hodge was trapped leg-before by Charles’ spin.

Carty, like Bravo, played patiently and chipped away at TT’s bowling attack. He and James carried Leewards to 113 until the latter was caught by Charles off Hinds’ medium pace.

Leewards skipper Jahmar Hamilton was next to go, with the score on 148, caught by Charles off Pierre’s spin.

Carty kept the scoreboard ticking but lost Terance Ward (21), caught by Tion Webster off leg-spinner Cariah.

Carty went on the seal his 12th first-class fifty and had his eyes set on a third century, but he fell agonisingly short on 95 runs.

Cariah then got rid of Louis (6) caught and bowled, with their score on 200.

But Rahkeem Cornwall and Hayden Walsh kept TT at bay with a 43-run partnership to carry them to 243/7 at the close of play. Cornwall looked good with an unbeaten 33 (two sixes, one four) while Walsh closed on 18 not out (two fours).

Leewards trail by 175 runs, with three wickets in hand, heading into the final day’s play.

Both Red Force and Leewards drew their opening matches against Windward Islands and Jamaica Scorpions, respectively.

In other matches on Friday, defending champions Barbados Pride beat Jamaica by six wickets. Batting first, Barbados made 215, with Jamaica responding with 140 and 151. Barbados went on to score 78/4 to seal the win.

Guyana Harpy Eagles need a further 259 runs on the final day against the Windwards for victory. Windwards made 294 in their first innings compared to Guyana’s 169.

The Volcanoes returned to score 168 runs in the second innings and Guyana are currently chasing their target at 35 without loss.

Summarised Scores: RED FORCE 418 for nine decl. (Darren Bravo 100, Imran Khan 92, Yannic Cariah 52, Terrance Hinds 51, Jason Mohammed 34, Khary Pierre 33, Amir Jangoo 31; Jeremiah Louis 3-78, Colin Archibald 3-111, Sheeno Berridge 2-72) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 243 for seven (Keacy Carty 95, Rahkeem Cornwall 33; Yannic Cariah 2-24, Khary Pierre 2-54)