Be careful, Carnival 'queens'

THE EDITOR: We women are very fortunate to be living in TT. Compared to many parts of the world, we are to be considered very, very lucky.

Congratulations, lady President and congratulations, lady Commissioner of Police. It is clear to all the women of our country how we are highly regarded.

We are definitely living in a good country in spite of everything else, and we can all excel if we want to.

Every woman becomes a beautiful queen during the Carnival season, especially on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. And to the women who are going to play mas on the streets, carry yourselves with dignity. Do not allow the alcohol and the music to overwhelm your mind, causing you to misbehave, to act obscene (particularly before the cameras), and to act out of sorts.

If you choose to display your bodies in those little pieces of fabric which you elect to wear, guard them well. Become queen of the day and have a good time. Do it with honour and respect and you will be the queen every day thereafter.

TT is a small society and you want to be guarded from any unpleasant actions and behaviour. Be careful out there.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail