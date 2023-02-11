12 tenants secured for Phoenix Park Industrial Estate

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon in Parliament on Friday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said four Chinese companies and eight local companies have entered agreements to occupy spots at e-Teck’s Phoenix Park Industrial Estate.

Responding to a question from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, Gopee-Scoon in Parliament on Friday identified the 12 tenants which InvestTT was able to secure.

The TT companies are: Pillai’s Tools Company Ltd (logistics and distribution sectors); Ali’s Hardware and Metal Fabricatiors (manufacturing sector); Southern Reflection Glass (manufacturing sector); Global Tobacco (manufacturing sector); Valcom EMI Ltd (distribution sector); Pour Me One Brewery (food and beverage subsector); Centaur Construction and Services (manufacturing sector); and Ramps Logistics TT (logistics sector).

The companies originating in China are: DUcare Hygiene Product Company Ltd (manufacturing sector); Summit Luggage Company Ltd (manufacturing sector); MSK Seafood (logistics and distribution sector); and First Caribbean Marketing Company (logistics and distribution).

Gopee-Scoon said in addition, the anchor tenant Pricesmart TT Ltd is establishing a distribution centre at the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate.