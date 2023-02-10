Top producers to be honoured at Chutneyland

Rishi Mahato -

On February 11, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host the 2023 edition of Chutneyland, and Chutneyland will honour three of chutney music’s top producers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Tribute will be paid to producers Zaheer “Big Rich” Khan of the Pungalunks Factory, Rishi Mahato of Maha Productions and Rishi Gayadeen at the show being put oon by Randy Glasgow Productions on February 11.

A media release said paying homage to creative artists in TT’s culture is something that RGP holds fast to. Before the covid19 pandemic RGP, through its Chutneyland 2020 event, paid tribute to leading choreographer and dancer Nigel Salickram, the release said.

“It is tremendously important for those who dedicate their lives to making others happy through music, culture and the arts, to understand that we appreciate them,” Glasgow said in the release. He believes music producers like Khan, Rishi and Gayadeen deserve sincere recognition.

“We will pay tribute to these gentlemen who, year in, year out, contribute the music we need to make our events within our Carnival a major success. Without them, what would our festival be?”

Khan is a consummate example of true success. With no formal training in music, Khan, of Princes Town, who later moved to Couva, went from creating Indian dub cassette mixes to touring as a result, then to landing a job on radio, and finally to becoming a producer. He’s made an indelible mark on the industry, creating some of chutney music’s biggest hits, among them Radica, sung by Kenneth Salick, Hunter’s Jep Sting Naina, and Ravi B’s Ah Drinker.

Mahato has been in the business for many years, and he too has worked with some of the Caribbean music industry’s best-known entertainers, among them Machel Montano, SuperBue, Fay-Ann Lyons, Iwer George, Nishard M and even dancehall artistes Konshens and Tommy Lee.

Mahato has won several regional titles in the last ten years.

Gayadeen has created and recorded music for world-renowned artistes in the soca, chutney soca, traditional chutney, parang, soca parang, and dancehall genres. His musical knowledge dates back to his childhood, when he was inducted into his father’s band, The Guyatones, from the age of 12. At 22, he became the band’s leader. Gayadeen is known as a multi-talented musician, capable of performing at any given moment, for any artiste, in any genre of music.

For Glasgow, the decision to honour these producers was an easy one. “Their worth to our industry is immeasurable and we must treat them as such. This will be one of the biggest events in Carnival – we guarantee it. What better stage to honour the greats than among their fans and supporters of the music? We can’t wait!”