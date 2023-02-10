Sidney Knox funeral set for Wednesday

Wilfred Sidney Knox, right, with Michael Arneaud. Photo by Roger Jacob, File - File Photo/Roger Jacob

The funeral of business magnate Wilfred Sidney Knox will be held at the Church of the Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval, on February 15 at 9.30 am.

A private cremation will then follow.

Knox joined Neal and Massy after meeting Charles Massy in 1953 and became managing director some 14 years later.

When he was inducted into the TT Chamber's Hall of Fame in 2006, the chamber said he had developed a reputation as a tough, shrewd but fair businessman. His nickname was "Bullmoose."

Knox was also a WWII veteran. He joined the Royal Air Force at 17 and as part of the Sixth Airborne Division was involved in flights over Nazi Germany.

Last year he was honoured on Remembrance Day as one of the last surviving TT veterans of that war.

He leaves behind his wife Jean, five children, ten grandchildren and three siblings.