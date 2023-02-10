Sad situation for our country

THE EDITOR: Important secret documents are lost and found. Only in TT can this happen. We are wasting so much of our taxpayers' money on all these investigations, with the criminals walking free and in some cases having to be paid huge sums of money as a result.

With state institutions losing and then "finding" important court documents, who in any foreign country will be thinking of investing their hard-earned money in TT? Or thinking about opening a company here to employ locals?

It would appear that we handle our lives as if there was Carnival each day. And it seems that is what we do best, even while at work. But this is a very serious and sad situation for our country – as the world looks on.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail