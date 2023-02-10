Remembering 'The Vocalist' Anil Bheem

Anil Bheem and Sarika Mahabir during a performance in 2020. - File photo/AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: His impassioned and dulcet tone became his clear-cut signature to be dubbed "The Vocalist" in music and media. His illustrious career strongly evoked a sense of pride in us because of representations made in local and international spaces. Such was a man of ebullience and artistic prowess. More so, very telling of his ubiquity was that spark of divinity he carried so well. Selflessly, he imparted those offerings. His unexpected and tragic death is thereby unfathomable and utterly painful.

Expressions of this grief are ineffable. His calm, vibrancy and goodwill distinctly capture his very essence. For us, the honourable mention of this venerated personality and legacy would forever be etched in our national and historical memory. Hitherto, the outpouring of tributes is a testament to the reverence for the late Anil Bheem.

Therefore, our cultural sphere owes a great debt of gratitude for his life and work. My sincerest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the dearly departed.

He would be sorely missed.

ANCILLA KIRBY

Port of Spain