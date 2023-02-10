Red Force remain in control against Leewards in regional four-day

TT Red Force skipper Darren Bravo. - FILE PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Darren Bravo achieved his 13th first-class century while Imran Khan and Terrance Hinds put on a brazen 76-run lower-order partnership to close a rain-affected day two on a formidable 368/8 against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in round two of the West Indies Championship on Thursday.

At the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua, TT resumed the day’s play, after lunch, on 151/3 owing to inclement weather.

Overnight batsmen Bravo (74 not out) and Yannic Cariah (69 not out) returned and added 31 runs to the score before the latter was trapped leg-before on 52 by pacer Colin Archibald. Cariah scored his 12th first-class half-century, which comprised five fours.

All-rounder Tion Webster joined his captain in the middle but after edging for four off his first ball faced, and adding two more runs, he was caught brilliantly by Volcanoes captain/wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton off another swinging Archibald delivery.

Bravo, however, toiled on to secure his 13th first-class ton and celebrated with new batsman Amir Jangoo. But his celebrations were short-lived as the very next ball from pacer Sheeno Berridge, as Bravo played onto his stumps to carry Red Force to 227/6 after 82.3 overs.

He faced 229 balls and hit ten fours and two sixes.

Bravo’s exit made way for Jangoo and last year’s TT four-day captain Khan, to construct a well-worked 51-run partnership. The pair took TT to 278 before Berridge struck again, this time having Jangoo (31) caught out by Jeremiah Lewis.

Khan batted bravely and kept his run-scoring apace with deliveries faced alongside Hinds. Together, the duo showed mettle in the lower order and propelled TT to 354, as Hinds (51), who achieved his half-century from an equal amount of balls, was caught by Terance Ward courtesy off-spinner Kofi James.

Khan, unbeaten on 67, and Khary Pierre (nine not out) concluded the day’s play on 368/8 after 112 overs and resume their knock on Friday, from 9.30am.

After two days of start-stop play, fast bowler Jeremiah Louis (3/55) leads the wicket-takers ahead of Berridge (2/73) and Archibald (2/83) respectively.

Leeward Islands are yet to bat because of similar stoppages during play on the opening day, Wednesday.

In other championship matches on Thursday, defending champions Barbados Pride were dismissed for 215 in response to Jamaica Scorpions’ first innings tally of `40. Jamaica closed day two on six without loss at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

At the National Stadium in Grenada, Windward Islands Volcanoes remain in charge after they posted 294 in their first innings. Guyana responded with a paltry 169 and Windwards returned to the pitch to close the second day’s play on 48/2.

Matches continue on Friday.