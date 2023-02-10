Police dominate in Courts All Sectors Netball

File photo -

Patrice Goring was in a goalscoring mood at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Thursday as she sank 48 of her 53 attempts to lead Police to a convincing 53-27 victory over Jabloteh when Courts All Sectors Netball League action continued.

The goal shoot showed good form alongside Beverly Hernandez, who scored the team’s five remaining points.

For Jabloteh, Julia Britto netted 22 from 27 attempts while Sherry Thomas scored five from her seven shots.

Police also dominated the alternative division by trumping TT Post 23-15. Maria Harridan (15), Shania Millette (six) and Jada Chandler (two) scored for the servicewomen while Anya Graham (13) and Annaya Baird (two) netted for TT Post.

Additionally, MIC beat USC 22-12 courtesy 21 goals from Tiffany Gonzalez and Erica Cornwall Job’s lone item. Scoring for USC were Gellena Grant (seven) and Michelle Williams (five).

Thursday’s matches were the last before the league’s Carnival break. Competition resumes on February 23 with a championship division clash between UTC and Fire Youth (5.30pm), followed by two retro ties featuring Police and Defence Force (6.45pm) and Jabloteh and Marvellites (7.30pm).