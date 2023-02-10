Naparima College is Tassarama champs

Naparima College during its winning performance at the inaugural Schools National Tassarama Competition on February 9 at the NCIC Nagar, Chaguanas. - Marvin Hamilton

FROM pan to tassa Naparima College, San Fernando, continued its winning streak, copping the 2023 first Schools National Tassarama Competition.

Naps combined with its sister school, Naparima Girls’ High School, was recently declared winner of the Secondary’s School’s Panorama competition.

The tassa competition held at the NCIC Nagar, Chaguanas, on February 9 saw nine schools, eight secondary and one primary, participating in the inaugural competition for cash prizes.

A total of $50,000 has been allocated to the competition and prizes will be distributed in March.

Naps, playing in position number one, secured 259 points with a rousing rendition that had their supporters as well as rival schools cheering on.

The band was hard to beat and even though Marabella North Secondary players, dressed like an Indian wedding party brought its “A” game. It won best-dressed prize, but the performance earned the band 243 points and the second place.

Two points separated Marabella from third-placed Presentation College which was awarded 241 points.

Coming in a close fourth was Marabella South Secondary with 240 points, followed by Rio Claro West Secondary (236), Tableland Secondary (217), Fyzabad Secondary (210) and Barataria South Secondary with 202 points.

Avocat Vedic Primary School, the only contender in the primary school aspect of the competition, was declared winner and awarded the special prize for the Most Outstanding Band.

In a brief address co-ordinator of the Tassa Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) Wendell Eversley criticised state agencies and the private sector for its lack of enthusiasm and support for the competition which was hosted by the Ministry of Education in conjunction with the National Carnival Commission (NCC).

“When I look at the programme, and when I look to see the sponsors who are contributing, I shake my head and tears almost come out of my eyes to know that this country is filthy rich and we treat our culture with scorn.”