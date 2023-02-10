Kaiso Showkase looking for 'crown' as 6 members selected for Calypso Fiesta

Tameika Darius - Ayanna Kinsale

KAISO Showkase is basking in the success of its 2023 tent thus far.

Six of its cast have been selected to compete at Saturday’s Calypso Fiesta on the newly renovated Skinner Park stage, for one of 11 places in the Calypso Monarch competition.

The six are: Tameika Darius, Rivaldo London, Nicholas Lucas, Victoria Cooper-Rahim, Curlissa Charles Mapp and Addelon Braveboy (Banjela).

Darius, one of the six finalists, has already secured her first title when she won the NWAC National Calypso Queen 2023 on January 29, and the tent management is hoping to secure another "crown" for this season.

Lucas and London also placed third and fifth respectively in Tuesday’s Young Kings competition. Lucas performed Since Dr Williams, while London secured fifth place with What If.

Snakey (Heaven Charles) won the competition on February 7 with his offering of What Yuh Need Again Trinbago.

Tent manager and chairman of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO) south central zone, which runs the tent, Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascall said the success gives credence to his boast that Kaiso Showkase is the number one tent in the world.

“We feel very proud that six out of 20 members of our cast have secured places in the semifinals.”

In 2019, cast member Ronaldo London was crowned Calypso Monarch. Banjela also copped the 2020 Young Kings title.

Kommanda is confident the tent could repeat that feat in 2023 from among any one of it’s representatives in the mix of the 40 competitors.

“In the calypso business everybody want to reach a semifinal. Some people prefer to go to the semifinal than the monarch competition because it’s a different vibe at Skinner Park.”

The park venue over the years, has been transformed into one big picnic, with calypso lovers numbering in the 30,000, gathered to support or give disapproval with toilet paper and placards to the contenders.

Kommanda attributed the tent’s success to a collective effort on behalf of the executive and other stakeholders.

“We have to thank Oral Rodriguez and his band Razor Sharp for this success. Back up vocalists, Kaiso Flames, our sound man, Victor Donowa, and MC Damien Melville who brings a kind of spirited vibes to the tent.

“As chairman of the region, I am proud to lead a group of people who toiled hard to make sure Kaiso Showkase product came off.”

He said he was doubly proud that those selected for fiesta were “youths” assuring him that calypso has a future.

“It brings joy when something like this happens. Those six youths brings a tremendous amount of talent in terms of vocals, lyrical structure and most of all, attitude.

“In the beginning some of them were a bit arrogant, felt they knew everything, but as they mature, they become better artistes, more respectful and I am eternally grateful for that.”

To those who did not make it to any of the competitions for 2023, Kommanda advised, “Don’t give up. Keep on trying. Your journey does not end because you did not make it to a competition. Sooner or later, your ability would shine through, once you keep practising and training your vocals. Your big song is out there. Just look for it.”

Kommanda said the tent is organising a “posse” to head down to Skinner Park on Saturday to support its members.