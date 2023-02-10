Junior mas to parade in St James

Junior masqueraders will get another opportunity to show off their costumes when the St James Working Council, in collaboration with the St James Community Improvement Committee, stages its 33rd edition of its children's mas on February 12.

The competition is open to all junior masqueraders and bands. They will parade along the Western Main Road, St James, from Long Circular Road (Courts) to the St James Amphitheatre and Park for judging, before continuing to George Cabral Street, a media release said.

Among the categories being judged are King and Queen of the Day, Band of the Year (Open), Individual of the Year Male and Female, Best Use of Local Material and Theme, Best Traditional Carnival Band and Best St James Band.

The band of the year winner will receive the Yvonne Mungal Challenge Trophy donated by The St James Community Improvement Committee.

Registration continues until February 10 at 6 Quamina Street, (between Brunton Road and Mooneram Street), from 12-6 pm.

The St James Children’s Carnival parade is another National Carnival Commission Regional Carnival assisted event.