"Freetown show: Come as your Modern Carnival Character"

Local genre-defying group Freetown Collective will host its Carnival event, Welcome to Freetown: Come as your Modern Carnival Character, at Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo this weekend.

The band, known for its unique fusion of genres and stirring performances, will be joined by New York-based DJ GabSoul and special guest artists Jimmy October, Annalie Prime, Mical Teja, and Coutain.

Patrons are invited to dress as a modern version of their Carnival character, referencing an online personality quiz whose results indicate which Carnival character their personality best aligns with, and which was developed in conjunction with the event’s producer, Mark Made Group, a media release said.

Lead vocalist Muhammad Muwakil said in the release, "Beyond mainstream Carnival, there is a spirit that calls to kinship, friendship, tribe, intimacy, and spiritual connectivity – without this spirit there is no mas."

With an atmosphere created through envisioning inside the mind of a pierrot grenade, the family-friendly event will include an art wall created in partnership with The Colour Shop and will have activations and giveaways from Sunshine Snacks, Creamery Ice Cream, Angostura Chill, Farm & Function and Brydens.

Showtime is 3 pm on February 12. Tickets are online and at malls.