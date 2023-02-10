Defence Force remain top of All Sectors retro division

Defence Force continued their dominance of the Courts All Sectors Netball League retro division by trouncing Marvellites 31-19 at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Tuesday.

Goal shoot Anastascia Wilson led all scorers with 22 from 25 attempts while goal assist Makeda Pierre chipped in with nine from 17.

Scoring for Marvellites were Debra Ali (ten) and Denise Rose (nine).

In the other alternative matches played, UWI schooled TT Post 27-16 and Police captured MIC 22-19.

The tertiary team led 8-3 after the first quarter and increased their lead to 14-7 at the halfway mark. UWI scored eight times in the third period compared to TT Post’s one goal and went on to go all the way.

Top scoring for UWI was Chrise Williams (14) and Natalia Creese (13) while Annaya Baird (11) and Turean McKellar (four) netted for TT Post.

For Police, goal shoot Kaliyah Cooper scored 21 from 34 attempts while goal assist Mariah Henderson netted once from seven attempts.

MIC’s Tiffany Gonzalez also scored 14 with Erica Cornwall Job bagging five.

The final round of alternative division matches before the Carnival break got under way on Thursday with USC up against MIC (5.30pm) and Police versus TT Post (6.20pm). Jabloteh was also scheduled to meet Police (7.10pm) in the retro division.