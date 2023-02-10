Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille in Panorama finals

Courts Sound Specialists perform in the medium band category at The Pan Trinbago National Panorama Semi Finals hosted at the Queen's Park Savannah Port of Spain Sunday. - ROGER JACOB

The Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille steelband has made it to the final round of the 2023 Panorama competition.

After a strong performance in the semi-finals, tying with Siparia Deltones for ninth place with 265 points, the band is now in full competitive mode, a media release said.

The competition for the medium band Panorama title is stiff, as there were also ties for fifth and seventh places.

The band is gearing for the stage at the Dwight York Stadium in Tobago on February 11. The competition begins at 7 pm.

Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, through its flagship brand Courts, has been a key player in the preservation of TT's cultural heritage, the release said. The company's 30-year support has enabled the band to reach new heights and reach the final round of competition, all through the art of pan music. Courts, a leader in retail across the Caribbean, has proudly watched the players grow in strength and capacity over the years, the release said.

Clive Fletcher, managing director at Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, emphasised the importance of corporate social responsibility at the company.

Fletcher said in the release, "At Unicomer, community development is a top priority, and this is reflected in our investments and support. Steelpan music is a testament to the innovation and creativity found within the Laventille community. Our support goes beyond just their musical talent, but also towards ensuring the sustainability of the band as an independent enterprise."

The release invited the public to witness the musical prowess of the Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille.

"Join us in celebrating the power of culture and community at the final round of Panorama 2023. Let’s show our support for Laventille’s finest, as the Courts Sound Specialists opens the stage at position number one on Sunday with the 90’s hit Barbara by Austin 'Super Blue' Lyons."