"Carnival political winner – big time"

THE EDITOR: If any political party wishes to win the general election 2025, do not even dream about cutting back on Carnival celebrations. Why? Because, as the beautiful photos in all the daily newspapers show, Carnival is who we are.

Every single business entity, private or conglomerate, is benefitting from the Carnival culture. Even the citizens who do not play mas because of their religion have something to sell to the Carnival culture.

You can rent out your trucks to move the mas players and the steelpans without drinking alcohol. You can sell goods and services without offending your religion, or just go to the seaside and rest until Carnival is over.

Chutney soca can today bring in more money than ordinary soca. The calypsonians are still living and breathing and making inroads. In other words, plain talk not being bad manners in TT, we can say everybody reach.

The most important political win will be facilitated through the steelpan. The country lights up when the entire steelpan fraternity is energised. Look at the thousands of supporters across the social strata enjoying Panorama competitions in all their magnificence.

Read my political lips on this one. Any third political party salivating at a constituency chair to sit on in Parliament had better swear, upfront, not to touch the TT Carnival. Do not even think about walking down that road, which is now intensely political. The operative words are "intense" and "political."

Calypso, soca, chutney soca, all-inclusive fetes, small fetes, Panorama, Parade of the Bands, restaurants and bars, small parlours and the street vendors depend on our cultural activities to live and breathe.

The "secret" ingredient in a successful Carnival is the steelpan. It's invented by us and taken for granted, but we love our steelbands. Every single race in our citizenry is playing pan. Afro, Indo, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish and more, everybody playing pan.

Remove one inch of Panorama, the Parade of Bands and the liming around the Queen's Park Savannah and in all 41 constituencies and you can forget about winning a general election.

Bad-talk us and watch the voters laugh at you right in your face.

Political crapaud is watching and waiting to see all who think they more important than steelbands and Carnival.

You cannot change your DNA.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin