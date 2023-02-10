Car used in Tobago murder found abandoned

TOBAGO'S FIRST: THA worker Nigel Sandy - the first person to be murdered in Tobago this year.

The vehicle used in the murder of Nigel Sandy has been recovered, police sources have said.

Sandy, alias Pahjoe, an evaluator at the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, was killed near Shelbourne Street, where residents heard several gunshots, at around 6.14 am, police reported.

Sandy worked in the Public Health Department.

He was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Scarborough General Hospital by ambulance, but Dr Leo pronounced him dead on arrival.

Shortly after midday, a video began circulating showing Sandy being shot from inside a white Nissan AD Wagon as it approached the junction. It later showed two of the car’s occupants getting out and shooting Sandy a few more times, before they left the area.

On Friday, sources told Newsday the car had been found abandoned at Pentland Trace in Plymouth. Officers said it was stolen in 2019 and was brought to Tobago last week on the inter-island fast ferry. Investigations, they said, are ongoing.

In a statement, THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael sent condolences to Sandy’s family, friends and everyone who mourns his loss.

“Sandy worked with the Department of Public Health for over 20 years. He started as a sanitation worker and worked his way up to the position of evaluator. He was one of our youngest supervisors. He was an excellent, committed employee.”

Counselling services, she said have been extended to his co-workers who, as you can imagine, are still trying to process the circumstances surrounding his death.

Electoral representative for the area Niall George said the electoral district of Plymouth/Black Rock has been plunged into mourning over Sandy's tragic death.

“He was a lot of things – a personal friend and one whom I will miss dearly, an avid community man who poured his heart into the community, as he was involved with Plymouth Heroes and Stokely Vale Football Club, just to name a few. You couldn't talk harvest without talking about him, it was his thing.

"So many things I want to say about the impact he made on my life and those around him, but I could hardly find words to express how loved he was.

"But one thing I am certain about is that he will leave a dent and a void that cannot be filled.”