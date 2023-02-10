Bus delays a slap in the face for public

PTSC's City Gate Terminal - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: Commuters of the Oropune Gardens and Piarco communities are being neglected by the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC).

For the past month, these commuters, particularly those on the afternoon bus schedule, are left stranded, most times with no notification by the useless and toothless information booth at the PTSC's City Gate Terminal.

Equally appalling is the failure of the management to ensure alternative arrangements are made for commuters, many of whom are schoolchildren and senior citizens who depend on the service.

In 2023, it is already unacceptable and even unforgivable that there ceases to exists any technology where one can track a bus and receive timely and relevant information on a state agency whose sole purpose is to provide reliable transportation for the public.

This agency, almost totally funded by taxpayers, is still stuck in the Stone Age with no degree of improvements despite years of promised technological advancements, enhanced infrastructure and an efficient fleet.

Any society that is serious about productivity and progress invests heavily in its public transportation and road network systems.

So how can PTSC’s management reasonably expect the public, already stressed and overwhelmed with the cost of living, to trust this state agency with these sustained delays and disappointments, and in turn believe it can make the agency profitable? Clearly this is not the thrust and aim of the corporation.

In fact, any regular bus passenger, besides those on the Piarco routes, would beg of its management to proffer any evidence of improvements and advancements in any meaningful area of its operations in the last five years.

How long must one endure what appears to be state-sanctioned incompetence, ineptitude, inaction and inertia in their truest forms?

Four weeks of repeated delays without correction is a slap to the public’s face.

We don’t deserve this. Enough is enough. PTSC, do better!

RYAN NANTON

via e-mail