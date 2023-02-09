Your name is your brand

THE EDITOR: My young daughter and I were having a conversation and it took me back in time as a single parent coming out of a large bonded family. She said to me, “Your name is your brand and I will never change my name.”

It struck me how important a person’s name is from the moment they are born to the moment they die on this earth.

“Your name is your brand,” it goes a long long way.

Your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren will always remember your name. Keep it clear and clean. Do not be distracted by the frivolities of worldly things. Stay away from bad company, fraudulent actions, delinquency. Always remember, your name is your brand.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail