Udecott head: Skinner Park not a football stadium

Skinner Park has been officially reopened on Monday in San Fernando. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

UDECOTT Chairman Noel Garcia has pointed out that the football field at the newly refurbished Skinner Park, San Fernando, was never intended for international games.

Saying it is not a football stadium but a place for a mixture of both culture and sports, Garcia said the intent of the field was really for secondary schools football and local games.

At the handing-over of the $131 million refurbished park on Tuesday, Garcia dismissed critics who complained about the reorientation of the field to a north-south position and suggestions that the reduced size did not meet international standards.

“The field is no smaller or bigger than the original field. This field would allow for intercol (secondary school football) and for national matches,” Garcia said.

“The ground you are walking on, the cycling track, that can accommodate about 15,000 people, so to say the felid is smaller and there are concerns…. Those concerns are not real concerns. Those are concerns for naysayers.

“I want to assure the public this field meets all of the requirements for intercol, national football and Skinner Park is intended for that purpose.

“For international matches, we have five other stadiums for international games.”

He identified the Hasely Crawford, Ato Boldon, Larry Gomes, Manny Ramjohn and Dwight Yorke stadiums.

Garcia said Skinner Park, which was refurbished over two-and-a-half years, has much better lights, cycling track, and upgraded accommodation for netball, basketball and tennis.

“People don’t seem to understand this is not a football stadium. It is a stadium designed to accommodate a host of activities.

“We are satisfied the facilities are much improved and (it) is serving the multi-purpose it was intended for in a much more efficient and comfortable manner.”

The first set of events to be hosted at this venue will be cultural . They include Calypso Fiesta, stick-fighting finals and Chutney Soca Monarch competition, all in February.