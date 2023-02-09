TTMA grateful for closed-door talks with Regulated Industries Commission

TTMA president Tricia Coosal -

The TTMA was grateful for the closed-door consultation which was held by the TT Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) on Wednesday.

The consultation at Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain was one of several nationwide consultations on plans to review the electricity rates which could see an increase in rates between 15 and 64 per cent.

“The meeting was a productive one with concerns from the manufacturing community being ventilated and given due consideration by the RIC,” the TTMA said in a statement. “TTMA looks forward to a positive outcome for all parties involved when the RIC completes its rounds of consultations with all stakeholders.”

The TTMA said that it was given the opportunity to further engage with the RIC to make additional submissions on behalf of its membership.

“The association will continue to liaise with our members to collate information to present the RIC for its consideration at a later date,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the RIC held consultations with the business community in closed-door sessions. In the morning it held a session with the TTMA and in the afternoon it engaged the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The consultation was the latest in a nationwide exercise to get feedback on plans to raise the current electricity rates. The RIC held regional consultations on January 17, and 19 at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya and the Arima Community Centre respectively. It also held public consultations on January 23 in Tobago.

At each of the consultations, the public lambasted the RIC and TTEC for the state company’s poor service.

At the Macoya consultation former MP Jack Warner accused the RIC of “selling dreams.” He knocked the RIC’s comparison of electricity rates to other countries as a justification for the increase of the rates, saying that those countries did not have oil and gas deposits like TT. He also urged the RIC to ensure that government ministries, which he said owed TTEC large sums of money, pay their bills before the RIC ventures to increase the rates.

People also questioned the timing of the rate increases complaining of the high cost of living while salaries remain stagnant.

RIC chairman Dawn Callendar has explained that the reviews were part of the RIC’s mandate and was not based on a judgement of the economy.

Princes Town MP and shadow minister for the Ministry of Public Utilities Barry Padarath has expressed concern over the closed-door sessions with the business community saying that chambers, business organisations and trade unions should demand that RIC discussions should be held in full view of the public.

“The MP said that the opposition was dissatisfied with the way the consultation was being managed,” Padarath said a previous report. “The RIC should commit to making all submissions by interest group public on a designated virtual portal where citizens can access the views and recommendations made during the consultation."