Tin gods in politics

Lynette "Lady Gypsy" Steele - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Lady Gypsy was recently excoriated for saying she was told, by a calypso tent owner, not to sing an anti-PNM calypso that was highly critical of the current ruling party.

Now Errol Fabien just came out and said that a promoter, who had contracted him to do a particular show, told him explicitly: "No anti-PNM jokes, eh." He said: "The man was serious as a heart attack."

Apparently, word was covertly passed that "taxpayer handouts" would not be given if any show reflects anti-PNM sentiments.

Look where we have reached TT. Tin gods in high office directly using their influence to negatively affect our local artistes.

In the 1970s, the PNM Women's League was upset with the Mighty Chalkdust over the calypsoes he was singing, which were critical of then prime minister Dr Eric Williams.

They wanted the prime minister to censor Chalkdust.

Williams's classic response resonates to this day. He said: "Let the jacka-- bray (sing)." Most people use the word "bray" but Chalkdust said "sing."

Williams understood the importance of calypsonians and their freedom to sing on relevant topics, whether he agreed with them or not.

Fifty years later, we are saddled with a bunch of "wannabe" autocratic leaders, who are slowly removing some of our cherished freedoms.

Our current Prime Minister, whose administration is desperately trying to suppress outspoken calypsonians, had no compunction in telling one of our citizens, in September 2021, to "kiss my a.."

What is good for the goose is definitely not good for the gander.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope