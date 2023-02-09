Tassa being featured at Carnival Village

Chatak Shooting Stars Tassa Group -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Deemed by many of their fans as "tassa band of the year," the Chatak Shooting Stars Tassa Group didn't fail to impress in 2022 presenting their lively sounds at approximately 320 events and this year will be no different.

The group was given the opportunity by the Tassa Association of T&T to represent the artform while educating the public at the National Carnival Commission's John Cupid Carnival Village, Queen's Park Savannah. If you would like to learn more about this artform, visit their booth any time until February 14.

In 2022, the group placed first in Tassarama held in Aranguez and second in the National Tassarama Competition while also copping the People's Choice Award. This is the group's 14th successful year.

Asked why he sees the tassa as an important musical instrument, leader of the group, Akash Daniel, said "Tassa is pure rhythm and vibes and naturally brings joy to people when that rhythm overtakes them. It is now an important addition to most events in Trinidad and Tobago.”

As for what he thinks makes Shooting Stars successful, he insists it is because all members live by the group's mission to always provide the best in order to bring joy and happiness to everyone, from the youngest to the oldest. "We play for the love and passion of tassa and our culture" he said.

The group is a diverse one and does not only play at Indian cultural events but at weddings, parties, receptions, Carnival fetes, cruises, private government functions, business functions, religious functions and more. The Chatak Shooting Stars Group has even represented the artform abroad in Suriname, Guadeloupe and more.

When asked of the Group's future plans, the young Daniel simply stated, "We continue to reach for the stars."

The tassa, a drum of Indian origin, was traditionally made with clay pots and goat’s skin. Today, it is made with metal pots and plastic skins which are secured by knots and bolts. The original drums were traditionally heated with fire in order to be tuned as opposed to the conventional ones which are now tuned by tightening its knots and bolts. The bass is dug out from a tree trunk and skins for these are still made with goat’s skins, secured with ropes and tuned by tightening its brass rings. One side is played with the bare hand and the other is played with a drum stick (bass stick). The tassa drum was played with drum sticks made from wild cane or bamboo in order to allow flexibility and achieve the roll but today, those sticks are made out of fibreglass. The tassa set also has brass cymbals called jhaanj, brass or jhaal. These cymbals add percussion to the set.