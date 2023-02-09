Swimmer Zarek Wilson splashes to 4 gold, 1 silver in Florida

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Zarek Wilson. Photo Courtesy Harold Wilson

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Zarek Wilson splashed to four gold and one silver medal at the Azura Florida Aquatics Winter Open held in Davie, Florida on January 28-29.

Representing Dynamo Swim Club, Wilson won the men’s 200m butterfly and 50m, 200m and 400m freestyle events, and was second in the 100m fly.

On his way to victory, Wilson swam a personal best time in the 200m fly. He conquered the first 100m in 1:00.39 and then clocked 1:09.23 over the second leg to record a total time of 2:09.62. In the process, he bettered his 2022 personal best of 2:14.97.

The 50m freestyle saw the TT swimmer top the field in 23.97s. Wilson finished ahead of Caribbean rivals, St Lucian Jayhan Odlum-Smith (24.51s) and Jamaican Sidrell Williams (24.97s).

In the 200m free, Wilson trailed American Kaii Winkler of Eagle Aquatics at the halfway mark 57.29s to 56.94s. But in the end, Wilson got his hand to the wall first in a time of 1:55.38 to Winkler’s 1:55.48.

Last year, at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Hawaii, Winkler anchored the US 4x100m free relay in 48.95s to set a new World Junior record of 3:15.79.

And in the 400m free, he took the win in 4:13.23 (split time 2:04.63).

Wilson, a multiple Carifta champion, also dominated the 100m fly. This time, he settled for silver behind Bahamian winner Nigel Forbes, the 2022 15-17 Carifta silver medallist.

Wilson touched the wall in 55.81s, trailing Forbes (55.81s), and ahead of bronze receiver Haitian Olympian Davidson Vincent (55.92s).

With Wilson’s recent string of strong performances, he is hoping to feature prominently at upcoming international events such as the World Junior Championships, Commonwealth Youth Games, Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) Champs, Pan Am Age Group and Carifta, in his last year of age group competition.