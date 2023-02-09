Some insight needed on the e-money deal

File photo: TSTT House

THE EDITOR: On February 2 an article appeared in the newspaper about a contract with the Central Bank, TSTT and PESH Money Ltd to provide e-money transactions in TT. We all know who the Central Bank and TSTT are, but who is PESH?

PESH is on the internet as an adviser for money transactions and there is a photo of the founder and CEO. Nothing else on this company is available. The company has 60 followers on Instagram, six followers on another platform and nothing else on social media pertaining to the company.

How can a company of little resources, no public knowledge, etc get a billion-dollar contract with the Government of TT through the Central Bank? The Central Bank is there to protect the public purse but it now looks like it has been caught up in the sickness plaguing the country and does not care any more.Where is the due diligence?

Can the Minister of Finance give some insight into this contract? Can the Prime Minister order an investigation into this wanton abuse meted out to the population by his government? This government is doing what it wants and nobody can do anything.

LARRY SOOKLALSINGH

via e-mail