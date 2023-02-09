Shell country chair on Invaders' Panorama chances: We go ‘bun dem’

Shell TT country chair and vice president Eugene Okpere and bpTT president David Campbell seem to shake on a bet of which band will win Panorama, Shell Invaders or BP Renegades, during Invaders sponsor's night at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

As Shell Invaders performed their Panorama tune for fans of all walks of life at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, country chair and senior vice president of Shell TT, Eugene Okpere expressed every confidence in his band’s success.

“We go bun dem!” he exclaimed while at Invaders’ sponsor’s night on Wednesday.

Invaders placed fifth in the Panorama semi-finals with their rendition of Black Stalin’s Bun Dem, moving on to the final ahead of heavy hitters such defending champions Desperadoes.

Speaking to sponsors and guests at the Oval, Okpere said the night was to celebrate the “mother of all Carnivals,” being the first open Carnival since the first case of covid19 was confirmed in 2020. Okpere said the night was also to celebrate Shell’s long history with Invaders, which gained sponsorship from the oil and gas giant in 1960.

Okpere also welcomed David Campbell, president of bpTT, whose company sponsors BP Renegades to the sponsors’ show.

Campbell also showed confidence in his band while speaking to Business Day.

“I know that the Invaders and the Renegades have their own rivalry,” he said. “But we’re not complacent. I am sure that we will keep practising for the competition from Shell Invaders certainly but also Exodus and the All Stars, they are all very good. So we can’t be complacent and I know the players won’t be.”

The Renegades also paid tribute to Black Stalin with their rendition of Feeling to Party to top the semifinals.

This being Campbell’s first Carnival, he expressed enjoyment toward steelpan.

“I’ve been to the panyards to watch them practise and they are very good.” he said. “I am also really enjoying the culture associated with the music. I am really glad that the Renegades moved on to the finals.”

British High Commissioner Harriet Cross, who is also enjoying her first Carnival, said she was amazed at the energy and the vibe of the TT people during the season.

“I am loving every bit of it,” she said. “There is so much energy. That is what I love. I have been here for two years without any Carnival so I am also feeling the joy of the citizens of TT to have their Carnival back. It’s infectious.”

She said her favourite song for the year so far is Kees Diefenthaller's Mental Day.

“There just something about it that appeals to me,” she said, laughing.

An energetic Prime Minister was also at the sponsor’s show, sporting an Invaders T-shirt as he entered the Oval with his wife, Sharon Rowley and welcomed at the entrance by Okpere.

MC Hans Des Vignes in recognising the Prime Minister pointed out his T-shirt and spoke on Dr Rowley’s support for the band.

A smiling Rowley was heard speaking to other people in the crowd saying: “He eh know who is me or what? I know about Invaders before he was born.”

Last Tuesday, Rowley was at the Oval listening to the Invaders after a long day of work, starting before dawn, when he began feeling faint. A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said Rowley had since recovered and was back at work the next day.