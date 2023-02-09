"Photos of the Day"

News
Red jab jab Ricardo Felician displays Red Fireball Demon from Hell at the tradition mas competion at the St James Amphitheatre on Wednesday evening. Photo by Andrea De Silva
OVERCOME: Chutney singer Ravi B, centre, was inconsolable at the funeral for his friend and fellow artiste Anil Bheem on Thursday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
DRUMS FOR ANIL: Drummers herald the arrival of Indo/Crossover artiste Anil Bheem's body for his funeral on Thursday at the National Council for Indian Culture (Divali Nagar) site in Chaguanas on Thursday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
JUST CHILLING: QRC students relax under a tree on the UWI, St Augustine campus after participating in the UWI Math Fair held at the JFK Auditorium on Thursday. Photo by Nicholas Maraj
MATH BLING: Hillview College students from left, Samuel Blache, Keston Lewis, Rajesh Sharma and Jibril Persaud show off their medals at the UWI Math Fair at the JFK Auditorium, UWI St Augustine campus on Thursday. Photo by Nicholas Maraj
A crime scene officer at Shelbourne Street in Plymouth, Tobago on Thursday after Nigel Sandy was gunned down, becoming the island's first murder victim for this year. Photo by David Reid
LOOK AT PEOPLE: Thousands packed Woodford Square for bmobile's Soca in bsquare show on Thursday. Here they are entertained by soca diva Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez. Photo by Jordon Briggs
A moko jumbie prowls Woodford Square in Port of Spain on Thursday during the return of bmobile's Soca in bsquare. Photo by Jordon Briggs
WATCH ME SPRINT: St Francis Boys' College's Stefan Camejo kicks off after receiving the baton in the Boys 17 and Over 4x100 relays at the Secondary Schools Track and Field Relay Festival on Thursday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
OOPS: Edwin Allen High School's Akaylea Brown stumbles after passing the baton to Kelly-Ann Carr in the Girls 17 and Over 4x100 relays at the Secondary Schools Track and Field Relay Festival on Thursday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Former NAR government attorney general Anthony Smart, standing, speaks with former NAR government colleague Winston Dookeran, seated, front row 2nd from right, during the funeral of their ex-government colleague Jennifer Johnson at SAPA in San Fernando on Thursday. Photo by Lincoln Holder
A Girl Guide guard of honour for former Girls Guides Association head and NAR government minister Jennifer Johnson at her funeral on Thursday at SAPA, San Fernando. Photo by Lincoln Holder
